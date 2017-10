Aug 11 (Reuters) - Shire Plc

* ‍Shire Pharma Canada says its ‍Onivyde has ‍received approval in Canada for treatment of Metastatic Adenocarcinoma of Pancreas in Post-Gemcitabine setting

* Shire Pharma Canada says Onivyde approved in combination with 5-Fluorouracil and Leucovorin