BRIEF-Shire receives orphan drug designation for gene therapy candidate for treatment of Hemophilia A

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Shire Plc

* SHIRE RECEIVES ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION FOR GENE THERAPY CANDIDATE SHP654 (BAX 888) FOR THE TREATMENT OF HEMOPHILIA A

* ‍SHP654 INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG (IND) APPLICATION ACCEPTED BY FDA​

* ALSO RECEIVED FDA CLEARANCE FOR IND APPLICATION IT SUBMITTED EARLIER THIS YEAR TO INITIATE A GLOBAL MULTI-CENTER STUDY​

* ‍COMPANY ANTICIPATES THAT SHP654 PHASE 1/2 STUDY WILL BEGIN BY END OF 2017​