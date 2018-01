Jan 15 (Reuters) - Shire Plc:

* SHIRE GRANTED EU MARKETING AUTHORIZATION FOR ADYNOVI [ANTIHEMOPHILIC FACTOR (RECOMBINANT), PEGYLATED] FOR ADULTS AND ADOLESCENTS WITH HEMOPHILIA A​

* ‍SHIRE IS NOW AUTHORIZED TO MARKET ADYNOVI IN 28 MEMBER STATES OF EUROPEAN UNION (EU), AS WELL AS IN ICELAND, LIECHTENSTEIN AND NORWAY​