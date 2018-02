BRIEF-Shire Says Granted Orphan Drug Status For Crohn's Disease Treatment For Children

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Shire Plc:

* SHIRE - U.S. FDA GRANTS ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION FOR INVESTIGATIONAL SHP647 FOR TREATMENT OF PEDIATRIC PATIENTS WITH MODERATELY TO SEVERELY ACTIVE CROHN‘S DISEASE

* SHIRE - HEALTH CANADA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR INVESTIGATIONAL LANADELUMAB FOR PREVENTION OF ANGIOEDEMA ATTACKS IN OLDER PATIENTS WITH HEREDITARY ANGIOEDEMA

* SHIRE PLC - PEDIATRIC STUDY PLANS WITH SHP647 ARE CURRENTLY UNDER DISCUSSION WITH HEALTH AUTHORITIES

* SHIRE PLC - HEALTH CANADA REVIEW OF NDS UNDER PRIORITY REVIEW IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018