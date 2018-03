March 6 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* SHISEIDO CO LTD PLANS MORE THAN 300 BILLION YEN IN CAPITAL EXPENDITURES THROUGH FISCAL 2020 - NIKKEI ‍​

* SHISEIDO'S GOAL IS TO INCREASE OPERATING PROFIT BY 50 PERCENT FROM FISCAL 2017 LEVELS TO MORE THAN 120 BILLION YEN IN FISCAL 2020 - NIKKEI