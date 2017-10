Aug 14 (Reuters) - Shiva Medicare Ltd

* Gets expression of interest from government of Fujairah, U.A.E to set up a manufacturing facility as JV

* JV for production of Qstat brand user controlled auto retractable safety syringe catering to Gulf Cooperation Council

* Plans to buy land at medical devices park of TSIIC to setup facility for production of Qstat brand user controlled auto tettactable safety syringes Source text - bit.ly/2wICEEv Further company coverage: