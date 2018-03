March 5 (Reuters) - Shivalik Rasayan Ltd:

* APPROVED SUB DIVISION OF SHARES IN 1:2 RATIO​

* APPROVES DIVERSIFICATION OF BUSINESS IN PHARMA AND SETTING UP MANUFACTURING FACILITY AT DAHEJ

* APPROVED RAISING OF FUNDS VIA FRESH ISSUE OF SHARES TO SET UP PLANT IN DAHEJ