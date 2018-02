Feb 26 (Reuters) - Shivalik Rasayan Ltd:

* SAYS TO CONSIDER SUB DIVISION OF SHARES‍​

* SAYS TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF BONUS SHARES TO SHAREHOLDERS OF CO

* SAYS TO CONSIDER DIVERSIFICATION OF CO‘S BUSINESS IN PHARMACEUTICALS AND SPECIALITY CHEMICALS

* SAYS TO CONSIDER SETTING UP PHARMACEUTICALS API & INTERMEDIATES MANUFACTURING PLANT IN DAHEJ, GUJARAT

* TO CONSIDER RAISING FUNDS VIA FRESH ISSUE OF SHARES FOR SETTING UP PLANT IN DAHEJ