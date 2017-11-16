FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shoe Carnival reports Q3 earnings per share $0.66
#Regulatory News
November 16, 2017 / 9:14 PM / in 7 hours

BRIEF-Shoe Carnival reports Q3 earnings per share $0.66

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Shoe Carnival Inc

* Shoe Carnival reports third quarter financial results

* Sees FY earnings per share $1.42 to $1.49

* Q3 earnings per share $0.66

* Q3 sales $287.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $286.1 million

* Q3 same store sales rose 4.4 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.02 billion to $1.025 billion

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.37, revenue view $1.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Shoe Carnival Inc - ‍Expects fiscal 2017 comparable store sales flat to up low single digits​

* Shoe Carnival Inc - ‍Inventory was down 4.3 percent in quarter, on a per-store basis​

* Shoe Carnival - ‍During quarter, traffic was down low single digits, particularly due to hurricanes affecting Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico​

* FY earnings per share view $1.43, revenue view $1.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
