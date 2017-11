Nov 10 (Reuters) - Saturday Co Ltd

* Says it plans strategic cooperation with Japan’s Shinto Holdings

* Says it plans to buy 1.0 million shares in Shinto Holdings at 99 yen ($0.8719) per share

