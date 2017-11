BRIEF-SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE acquires Europa Apotheek Venlo

Nov 9 (Reuters) - SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV

* DGAP-NEWS: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE COMPLETES CAPITAL INCREASE AGAINST CONTRIBUTION IN KIND AND ACQUIRES EUROPA APOTHEEK VENLO

* ACQUISITION WAS STRUCTURED BY WAY OF ISSUANCE OF A TOTAL OF 2,950,578 NEW SHARES WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 0.02 EACH IN SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF EHS UNDER THE OBLIGATION TO PAY UP THE NEW SHARES BY WAY OF CONTRIBUTION OF THEIR SHARES IN EHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)