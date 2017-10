BRIEF-Shop Apotheke Europe acquires mail-order pharmacy Europa Apotheek

Sept 25 (Reuters) - SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV:

* DGAP-ADHOC: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE TO STRENGTHEN EUROPEAN MARKET LEADERSHIP THROUGH THE ACQUISITION OF MAIL-ORDER PHARMACY EUROPA APOTHEEK.

* ‍TAKES OVER MAIL-ORDER PHARMACY “EUROPA APOTHEEK” BY ACQUIRING ITS PARENT EHS EUROPE HEALTH SERVICES B.V. (“EHS”​

* TO ACQUIRE ALL SHARES OF EHS BY WAY OF CONTRIBUTION IN KIND OF SUCH SHARES AGAINST ISSUANCE OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES IN SHOP APOTHEKE​

* ‍SHAREHOLDERS OF EUROPA APOTHEEK WILL RECEIVE 2.724 (ROUNDED) NEW SHOP APOTHEKE SHARES FOR EACH EUROPA APOTHEEK SHARE​

* ‍MANAGING BOARD WOULD INCREASE FORECAST FOR GROUP‘S SALES GROWTH FROM CURRENTLY +45% TO +55% TO +55% TO +65% IN FY​

* ‍FY FORECAST FOR CONSOLIDATED EBITDA MARGIN BEFORE ONE-OFF TRANSACTIONS COSTS REMAINS AT -2.0% TO -3.0%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)