Nov 6 (Reuters) - SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV

* DGAP-NEWS: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: GENERAL MEETING GIVES UNANIMOUS APPROVAL TO TAKEOVER OF EUROPA APOTHEEK VENLO

* ‍TAKEOVER AND CAPITAL INCREASE PLANNED FOR NOVEMBER​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)