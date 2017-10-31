FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Shopify says ‍net loss for Q3 was $0.09 per share​
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Suspected terrorist truck attack kills eight on New York bike path
New York Attack
Suspected terrorist truck attack kills eight on New York bike path
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
technology
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 31, 2017 / 11:07 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

BRIEF-Shopify says ‍net loss for Q3 was $0.09 per share​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Shopify Inc-

* Shopify announces third-quarter financial results

* Total revenue in Q3 was $171.5 million, a 72% increase from comparable quarter in 2016​

* Says ‍net loss for Q3 of 2017 was $0.09 per share​

* ‍GMV for Q3 was $6.4 billion, an increase of $2.6 billion, or 69% over q3 of 2016​

* Sees Q4 ‍revenues in range of $206 million to $208 million​

* Says ‍adjusted net income for Q3 of 2017 was $0.05 per share​

* Sees Q4 ‍GAAP operating loss in range of $12.5 million to $14.5 million​

* Sees 2017 ‍revenues in range of $656 million to $658 million​

* Sees ‍2017 gaap operating loss in range of $55.5 million to $57.5 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.