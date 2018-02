BRIEF-Shoprite Holdings Posts ‍HY Diluted HEPS Of 525.2 Cents, Up 14.2 Pct​

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Shoprite Holdings Ltd:

* ‍HY DILUTED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE OF 525.2 CENTS, UP 14.2%​

* HY DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF 205 CENTS DECLARED, AN INCREASE OF 13.9% OVER 180 CENTS OF CORRESPONDING PERIOD

* ‍HY TURNOVER INCREASED BY 6.3% TO R75.823 BILLION​

* HY ‍TRADING PROFIT INCREASED BY 5% TO R4.104 BILLION​

* GROUP RESULTS WERE BOOSTED BY A STRONG PERFORMANCE IN OUR CORE SOUTH AFRICAN SUPERMARKET OPERATIONS

* ‍EXPECTS TO RETAIN ITS MARKET-LEADING GROWTH AND REMAINS CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC FOR A FURTHER IMPROVEMENT IN PERFORMANCE IN 2018​

* EXPERIENCED DEFLATION IN MOST PRODUCT RANGES IN HY

* ‍GROUP OPENED A NET 158 NEW STORES DURING PAST 12 MONTHS AND AT END OF DECEMBER WAS TRADING FROM 2 811 OUTLETS​

* “‍GROUP CONTINUES TO FACE EXTREMELY TESTING TRADING CONDITIONS​”

* "‍SALES IN NON-RSA BUSINESS WILL REMAIN UNDER PRESSURE IN COMING MONTHS​"