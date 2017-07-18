FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 days ago
BRIEF-Shoprite says total turnover for 12 months to June up 10.4 pct
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
Commentary
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
Asia
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 18, 2017 / 1:38 PM / 17 days ago

BRIEF-Shoprite says total turnover for 12 months to June up 10.4 pct

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Shoprite Holdings Ltd:

* Says group increased total turnover by a healthy 10.4 pct to about r140.7 billion for 12 months to June 2017 with like-for-like turnover growth improving by 5.8 percent

* Challenging trading conditions in South Africa continued in second half of year

* 12-Month group's non-rsa supermarkets recorded sales growth of 13.5 percent

* 12-Month other operating segments achieved growth of 7.7 pct (7.0 pct if compared to 53 weeks)

* 12-Month South African supermarket operation increased sales by 10.1 pct (7.7 pct if compared to 53 weeks) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.