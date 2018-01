Jan 5 (Reuters) - Shougang Concord Grand (Group) Ltd :

* ‍LIU DONGSHENG APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF COMPANY​

* ‍XU LIANG HAS RESIGNED AS MANAGING DIRECTOR​

* ‍YANG JUNLIN RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND DEPUTY MANAGING DIRECTOR OF CO​

* ‍YUAN WENXIN HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND DEPUTY MANAGING DIRECTOR​