Dec 20 (Reuters) - SHS VIVEON AG:

* CLOSING OF PARTIAL SALE OF ‘PROFESSIONAL SERVICES CUSTOMER VALUE’ TO MVISE AG

* FIRST TRANCHE OF PURCHASE PRICE PAYMENT IS AGREED FOR MID-JANUARY

* COST-SAVING MEASURES INTRODUCED IN 2017 TO HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT FROM 2018, FURTHER SAVINGS PLANNED