Dec 19 (Reuters) - Shui On Land:

* DISPOSAL OF 21.4% EQUITY INTEREST IN SHANGHAI RUI HONG XIN CHENG CO., LTD. REPRESENTING 49.5% OF THE PARTNERSHIP PORTFOLIO

* CONSIDERATION FOR DISPOSAL OF SALE EQUITY SHALL BE AN INITIAL AMOUNT OF RMB3.87 BILLION​

* ‍TRANSACTIONS ARE ESTIMATED TO GENERATE A GAIN OF ABOUT HK$1.41 BILLION​

* ‍SALE EQUITY, REPRESENTING 49.5% OF PARTNERSHIP PORTFOLIO(VIA PROJECT COMPANY) WILL BE TRANSFERRED FROM VENDOR TO CHINA LIFE FUND​