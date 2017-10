Aug 11 (Reuters) - Shunsin Technology Holdings Ltd :

* Says it plans to set up a new unit based in Zhongshan city, via its Hong Kong-based subsidiary, with investment of $9.5 million

* Zhongshan-based new unit will be mainly engaged in package and test business of system-level modules

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/UwvtT2

