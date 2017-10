BRIEF-Shutterfly Q2 loss per share $0.68

July 25 (Reuters) - Shutterfly Inc

* Shutterfly announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.68

* Q2 revenue $209 million versus i/b/e/s view $209.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2017 loss per share $0.76 to $0.80

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.45 to $0.80

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $187 million to $193 million

* Shutterfly inc sees ‍full year 2017 net income per share to range from $0.45 to $0.80​

* Shutterfly inc sees ‍full year 2017 capital expenditures to be approximately $75.0 million​

* Shutterfly inc sees ‍Q3 gross profit margin to range from 35.0% to 35.5% of net revenues​

* Shutterfly inc sees ‍full year gross profit margin to range from 49.0% to 50.0% of net revenues​

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.78, revenue view $194.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.78, revenue view $194.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $1.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S