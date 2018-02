Feb 19 (Reuters) - SHW Beteiligungs GmbH:

* ANNOUNCES VOLUNTARY PURCHASE OFFER TO SHAREHOLDERS OF SHW AG

* SHW - SHW BETEILIGUNGS TO PROPOSE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF SHW AG PURCHASE OF UP TO 1,655,540 SHARES (APPROX. 25.72% OF SHARE CAPITAL)

* SHW BETEILIGUNGS GMBH SAYS OFFER PRICE: EUR 35.00 PER SHARE

* SHW BETEILIGUNGS GMBH SAYS TRANSACTION AIMS AT STRATEGIC INCREASE OF EXISTING INVESTMENT FROM 49.38% UP TO 75.1%