Jan 17 (Reuters) - Si-Tech Information Technology Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT IS STILL STUDYING THE POTENTIAL AND FUTURE MARKET APPLICATIONS OF BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY, RESPONDING TO INVESTORS’ QUERIES

* SAYS IT IS STILL UNCERTAIN OVER THE IMPACT OF BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY ON THE COMPANY Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ELdZ5F Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)