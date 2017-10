Oct 6 (Reuters) - Sia Engineering Company Ltd

* ‍Entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Air India Engineering Services Limited​

* Transaction not expected to have material impact on financial performance of Siaec Or Aiesl In Fy2017/18​

* Co & Air India unit to collaborate to offer line maintenance & ancillary services at indian airports & engineering training​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: