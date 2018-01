Jan 10 (Reuters) - Prudential Plc:

* SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK- HAS SGREED WITH PRUDENTIAL LIFE ASSURANCE AGREED TO ESTABLISH A BANCASSURANCE PARTNERSHIP

* SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK- PARTNERSHIP TO JOINTLY DEVELOP AND PROVIDE INSURANCE SOLUTIONS FOR SCB‘S WEALTH SEGMENT CUSTOMERS

* SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK- SCB AND PRUDENTIAL THAILAND WILL INITIALLY OFFER THREE-UNIT LINKED PRODUCTS WITH BOTH REGULAR AND SINGLE PREMIUM OPTIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: