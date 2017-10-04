FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-‍Siamab Therapeutics and Boehringer Ingelheim announce strategic cancer immunology discovery collaboration​
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 4, 2017 / 11:13 AM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-‍Siamab Therapeutics and Boehringer Ingelheim announce strategic cancer immunology discovery collaboration​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) -

* ‍Siamab Therapeutics and Boehringer Ingelheim announce strategic cancer immunology discovery collaboration​

* Siamab Therapeutics​ - collaboration with ‍boehringer Ingelheim​ to develop antibody therapeutics targeting multiple solid tumors

* ‍Siamab Therapeutics​ - ‍under terms of agreement, siamab will use its platform to discover ‍tumor associated carbohydrate antigens​ selective targeting antibodies​

* ‍Siamab Therapeutics​ - ‍financial terms of agreement are not being disclosed​

* ‍Siamab - ‍Boehringer will have option to conduct further engineering, development and commercialization of anti-taca antibodies resulting from collaboration​ Source text for Eikon:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.