BRIEF-‍Siamab Therapeutics and Boehringer Ingelheim announce strategic cancer immunology discovery collaboration​

Oct 4 (Reuters) -

* ‍Siamab Therapeutics and Boehringer Ingelheim announce strategic cancer immunology discovery collaboration​

* Siamab Therapeutics​ - collaboration with ‍boehringer Ingelheim​ to develop antibody therapeutics targeting multiple solid tumors

* ‍Siamab Therapeutics​ - ‍under terms of agreement, siamab will use its platform to discover ‍tumor associated carbohydrate antigens​ selective targeting antibodies​

* ‍Siamab Therapeutics​ - ‍financial terms of agreement are not being disclosed​

* ‍Siamab - ‍Boehringer will have option to conduct further engineering, development and commercialization of anti-taca antibodies resulting from collaboration​ Source text for Eikon: