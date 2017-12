Dec 22 (Reuters) - Siauliu Bankas Ab:

* SIAULIU BANKAS AB - ŠIAULIŲ BANKAS HAS ISSUED A 20 MILLION EURO BOND ISSUE

* SIAULIU BANKAS SAYS HAS ISSUED A 3-YEAR 20 MILLION EURO BOND ISSUE. ARE PLANNED TO BE ENROLLED IN TRADING ON A REGULATED MARKET

* SIAULIU BANKAS SAYS 0.6 PER CENT ANNUAL INTEREST SHALL APPLY TO THIS 20 MILLION EURO BOND ISSUE WERE PLACED PRIVATE ON 21 DEC 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)