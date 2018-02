BRIEF-Sibar Auto Parts Seeks Shareholders' Nod To Raise Authorised Capital To 200 Mln Rupees

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Sibar Auto Parts Ltd:

* SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD TO RAISE AUTHORISED CAPITAL TO 200 MILLION RUPEES

* SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR PREFERENTIAL ISSUE OF SHARES TO NON PROMOTERS

* SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR ISSUANCE AND ALLOTMENT OF 250,000 WARRANTS ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS

* SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD TO ISSUE SHARES TO PROMOTERS VIA CONVERSION OF UNSECURED LOAN OF 16.3 MILLION RUPEES

* SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS' NOD TO ISSUE 1.6 MILLION WARRANTS ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS TO PROMOTER VIA CONVERSION OF UNSECURED LOAN Source text: bit.ly/2BYVyss Further company coverage: