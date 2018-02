Feb 22 (Reuters) - Sichuan Huiyuan Optical Communications Co Ltd:

* SAYS SECOND BIGGEST SHAREHOLDER AND PARTNER PLAN TENDER OFFER TO BUY AT LEAST 15 PERCENT STAKE IN THE COMPANY BY CASH WITH OFFER PRICE OF UP TO 21.5 YUAN ($3.39) PER SHARE Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ELbHYM Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3468 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)