Oct 24 (Reuters) - SIDETRADE SA:

* Q3 REVENUE EUR ‍​5.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* MANAGEMENT BOARD IS CONFIDENT THAT FY 2017 WILL BE A FURTHER YEAR OF STRONG GROWTH Source text: bit.ly/2zMUlo5 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)