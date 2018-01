Jan 16 (Reuters) - Siemens Ag:

* HEALTHINEERS SAYS TARGETS ADEQUATE CAPITAL STRUCTURE AT 1.5X LEVERAGE (NET DEBT INCL. PENSIONS / EBITDA) -SLIDES‍​

* SAYS HEALTHINEERS TO REMAIN PART OF SIEMENS GROUP IN THE LONG TERM - SLIDES

* BOARD MEMBER SEN SAYS SIEMENS WILL ACTIVELY ACCOMPANY HEALTHINEERS AS A LONG-TERM SHAREHOLDER

* BOARD MEMBER SEN SAYS WILL FLOAT A "SENSIBLE" MINORITY SHARE OF HEALTHINEERS