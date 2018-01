BRIEF-Sienna Senior Living ‍Enters Agreement To Acquire Portfolio Of Ten Seniors Housing Assets

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Sienna Senior Living Inc:

* SIENNA SENIOR LIVING ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION IN ITS CORE MARKET AND $160 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON SHARES

* SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC - ‍AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE FOR ACQUIRED PROPERTIES IS APPROXIMATELY $382 MILLION​

* SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC - DEAL ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER COMMON SHARE IN FIRST FULL FISCAL YEAR POST DEAL CLOSING

* SIENNA SENIOR LIVING - ‍ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF TEN SENIORS HOUSING ASSETS IN ONTARIO​