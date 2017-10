Oct 16 (Reuters) - Sierra Metals Inc

* Sierra Metals Inc- ‍ Q3 silver equivalent production of 2.7 million ounces; an 8% decrease from Q3 2016​

* Sierra Metals Inc - qtrly ‍consolidated metal production decreased 8 percent compared to Q3 2016​

* Sierra Metals Inc- ‍ Q3 copper equivalent production of 23.5 million pounds; an 8% decrease from Q3 2016​

* Sierra Metals Inc- ‍annual production levels may be closer to lower end of 2017 guidance range provided​