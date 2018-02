BRIEF-Sierra Oncology Significantly Expands Clinical Development Program

Sierra Oncology Inc:

* SIERRA ONCOLOGY SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDS CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

* SIERRA ONCOLOGY INC - ADDING NEW SRA737 MONOTHERAPY COHORT FOR CCNE1-DRIVEN OVARIAN CANCER

* SIERRA ONCOLOGY INC - SRA141 IND SUBMISSION PLANNED IN H2 2018

* SIERRA ONCOLOGY - ONGOING SRA737 CLINICAL STUDIES EXPANDED TO TARGET AGGREGATE ENROLLMENT OF 200 PATIENTS ACROSS TEN CANCER INDICATIONS

* SIERRA ONCOLOGY - TO INITIATE PHASE 1B/2 TRIAL IN Q4 TO EVALUATE SRA737 WITH ZEJULA TO TREAT METASTATIC CASTRATION-RESISTANT PROSTATE CANCER

* SIERRA ONCOLOGY - EXPANDING NUMBER OF ACTIVE SITES RECRUITING PATIENTS INTO SRA737-01 PHASE 1/2 MONOTHERAPY TRIAL FROM 3 TO 15

* SIERRA ONCOLOGY - MAJORITY OF REPORTED ADVERSE EVENTS IN SRA737-02 PHASE 1/2 LDG COMBINATION TRIAL HAVE BEEN GRADE 1 OR GRADE 2 IN SEVERITY

* SIERRA ONCOLOGY - ONLY ONE GRADE 3 TREATMENT RELATED AE (NEUTROPENIA) WAS OBSERVED, AT 40 MG SRA737/300 MG/M(2) GEMCITABINE