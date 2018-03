March 9 (Reuters) - Sig Plc:

* FY UNDERLYING PRETAX PROFIT 79.2 MILLION STG VERSUS 75.9 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE ROSE 1.2 PERCENT TO 2.878 BILLION STG

* FY UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX FROM UNDERLYING OPERATIONS ‍79.2​ MILLION STG VERSUS 75.9 MILLION STG AS REPORTED YEAR AGO

* FY ‍ROCE IMPROVED TO 10.3% (2016: 10.2%)​

* FY ‍NET DEBT OF £223.8M VERSUS £279.7M​ YEAR AGO