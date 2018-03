Feb 28 (Reuters) - Sig Plc:

* DISPOSAL OF SIG BUILDING SYSTEMS

* HAS AGREED TERMS TO SELL TRADE AND ASSETS OF SIG BUILDING SYSTEMS

* SALE TO TO URBAN SPLASH MODULAR LIMITED (“URBAN SPLASH”), A RESIDENTIAL HOUSING DEVELOPER SPECIALISING IN UK REGENERATION PROJECTS

* DIVESTMENT IS PART OF ONGOING MANAGEMENT OF GROUP‘S PORTFOLIO AND IS IN LINE WITH GROUP STRATEGY

* CONSIDERATION FOR BUILDING SYSTEMS IS A NOMINAL £1

* WILL INCUR CASH COSTS OF £4.9M OVER PERIOD TO 31 MARCH 2020