Feb 27 (Reuters) - Sigma Designs Inc:

* SIGMA DESIGNS, INC. ANNOUNCES TWO NEW DIRECTORS APPOINTED TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* SIGMA DESIGNS INC - SALEEL AWSARE, ELIAS NADER APPOINTMENTS BRING TOTAL NUMBER OF BOARD MEMBERS TO FOUR

* SIGMA DESIGNS INC - ‍ ELIAS NADER, SIGMA‘S INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO AND CURRENT CFO, HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)