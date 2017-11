Nov 23 (Reuters) - SIGULDAS CMAS :

* SAYS 9 MONTH 2017 NET SALES AT EUR 843,271 VERSUS EUR 815,026 YEAR AGO ‍​

* SAYS 9 MONTH 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAX AT EUR 91,812 VERSUS EUR 80,166 YEAR AGO ‍​

* SAYS 9 MONTH NET PROFIT AT EUR 77,883 VERSUS EUR 64,281 YEAR AGO ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)