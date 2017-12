Dec 11 (Reuters) - SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC:

* HAS SOLD A FURTHER PART OF ITS HOLDING OF COMMON SHARES IN ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

* HAS NOW SOLD 4,041,157 COMMON SHARES ON OPEN MARKET REALISING PROCEEDS OF $14.7 MILLION (£11.0 MILLION)

* COMPANY WILL USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF COMMON SHARES TO FUND COMPANY‘S WORKING CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)