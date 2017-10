Oct 25 (Reuters) - Silicom Ltd:

* SILICOM REPORTS RECORD REVENUES: $32.3M FOR Q3 2017, $87.9M FOR FIRST 9 MONTHS 2017

* Q3 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.60

* Q3 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.75

* SILICOM LTD - REVENUES FOR Q3 OF 2017 TOTALLED $32.3 MILLION, UP 31% FROM $24.7 MILLION IN Q3 OF 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: