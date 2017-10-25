FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Silicon labs reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $0.90
Sections
Featured
Doms of Varanasi make a living among the dead
INDIA INSIGHT
Doms of Varanasi make a living among the dead
Global growth? Sure. But still not much inflation pressure
Reuters Poll
Global growth? Sure. But still not much inflation pressure
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
Autos
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 25, 2017 / 11:31 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Silicon labs reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $0.90

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Silicon Laboratories Inc

* Silicon Labs announces third quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q4 revenue $195 million to $201 million

* Silicon Laboratories Inc - ‍Q3 GAAP EPS $0.46​

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.90

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $197.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Silicon Laboratories Inc sees ‍Q4 GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.40 and $0.46​

* Silicon Laboratories Inc - qtrly ‍revenue $199 million, up from $190 million in Q2​

* Q3 revenue view $196.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Silicon Laboratories Inc sees ‍Q4 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.83 and $0.89​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.82, revenue view $197.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.