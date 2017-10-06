BRIEF-Silicon motion expects Q3 revenue to be within upper half of original guidance

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Silicon Motion Technology Corp

* Silicon Motion announces preliminary third quarter 2017 revenue and earnings conference call details

* Silicon Motion Technology Corp - ‍revenue for Q3 is expected to be within upper half of original guidance range of $122 million to $129 million issued on August 1

* Silicon Motion Technology Corp - ‍Q3 gross margin (non-GAAP) is expected to be near midpoint of company’s original guidance range of 45.0% to 47.0%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: