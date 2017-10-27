BRIEF-Silicon Motion reports Q3 non-GAAP net income $0.57 per diluted ADS

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Silicon Motion Technology Corp

* Silicon Motion announces results for the period ended September 30, 2017

* Q3 sales $127.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $126.5 million

* Silicon Motion Technology Corp - ‍for Q3, net income non-GAAP $0.57 per diluted ADS​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.55, revenue view $126.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Silicon Motion Technology Corp sees ‍revenue of $130m to $136m​ for Q4 of 2017

* Silicon Motion Technology Corp sees GAAP gross margin of 45.4% to 47.4%​ for Q4 of 2017

* Silicon Motion Technology Corp sees non-GAAP gross margin of 45.5% to 47.5%​ for Q4 of 2017