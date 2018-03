March 7 (Reuters) - SILMAASEMA OYJ:

* OCT-DEC ‍NET SALES INCREASED BY 12.8% FROM OCTOBER-DECEMBER 2016, AMOUNTING TO EUR 30.9 MILLION (27.4)​

* ‍OCT-DEC ADJUSTED EBITDA DECREASED BY 31.3% AND WAS EUR 2.8 MILLION (4.0)​

* ‍OUTLOOK FOR 2018: NET SALES ARE ESTIMATED TO GROW COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR​

* THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES THAT NO DIVIDEND WILL BE PAID FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2017