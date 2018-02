BRIEF-Siltronic 2017 EBITDA Improved to EUR 353 Mln From EUR

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Siltronic AG:

* SAYS ‍PRELIMINARY SALES OF EUR 1,177 MILLION SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER THAN IN PREVIOUS YEAR (2016: EUR 933.4 MILLION)​

* SAYS ‍PRELIMINARY 2017 EBITDA IMPROVED SHARPLY TO EUR 353 MILLION (2016: EUR 146.0 MILLION)​

* SAYS ‍PRELIMINARY EBIT OF EUR 236 MILLION SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER YEAR-ON-YEAR (2016: EUR 27.0 MILLION)​

* SAYS ‍DESPITE SUBSTANTIAL APPRECIATION OF EURO, SALES GROWTH IN LOWER DOUBLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RANGE EXPECTED IN 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: