FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11 days ago
BRIEF-Siltronic Q2 EBITDA up 37 pct, sticks with raised guidance
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 28, 2017 / 5:06 AM / 11 days ago

BRIEF-Siltronic Q2 EBITDA up 37 pct, sticks with raised guidance

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Siltronic AG

* Q2 EBITDA up 37 percent compared with previous quarter

* Q2 EBITDA margin of 25.7 percent achieved

* Forecast raised

* Has raised its forecast for financial year 2017 and now expects sales of at least eur 1.12 billion and an EBITDA margin of at least 27 percent

* Maximizing output within existing production capacities continues to be company's top priority

* Implemented price increases faster than expected due to full loading

* Average selling prices have risen considerably during first half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.