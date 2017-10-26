FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Siltronic ups outlook for sales, EBITDA margin
Sections
Featured
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Company Results
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Me and my robotic suit
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
Me and my robotic suit
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 26, 2017 / 5:22 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Siltronic ups outlook for sales, EBITDA margin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Siltronic Ag

* Says ‍production of 300 mm and 200 mm wafers has already been fully loaded for five consecutive quarters​

* Says ‍q3 sales up 9 percent on previous quarter​

* Says ‍q3 ebitda up 46 percent on previous quarter​

* Says ‍q3 ebitda margin of 35 percent​

* Says ‍forecast raised slightly​

* Says ‍slightly raises 2017 forecast and now expects sales of at least eur 1.16 billion and an ebitda margin of at least 29 percent​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.