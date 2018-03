March 1 (Reuters) - SILVANO FASHION GROUP AS:

* SILVANO FASHION GROUP CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT FOR Q4 AND 12 MONTHS OF 2017 (UNAUDITED)

* SAYS FY 2017 REVENUE EUR 62.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 57.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS FY 2017 ‍NET PROFIT EUR 11.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.9 MILLION YEAR AGO​

* SAYS ‍FY 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE EUR 0.30 VERSUS EUR 0.22 YEAR AGO

* SAYS ‍2017 EBITDA EUR 15.7 MLN VS EUR 18.4 MLN YEAR AGO​​