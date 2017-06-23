BRIEF-Silver Bear announces shareholder meeting results and shareholder approval of arrangement

June 23 (Reuters) - Silver Bear Resources Inc:

* Silver Bear Resources - at annual general meeting, re-domiciliation of parent co of corporate group of Silver Bear to UK was approved by shareholders of co

* Silver Bear Resources - special resolution approving arrangement with silver bear uk was approved by 99.92pct of votes cast by shareholders of company

* Silver Bear Resources Inc - on closing of arrangement, Silver Bear UK will become listed parent company of Silver Bear Group