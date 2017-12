BRIEF-Silverbow Resources Enters Second Amendment To First Amended & Restated Senior Secured Credit Agreement

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Silverbow Resources Inc:

* SILVERBOW RESOURCES- ON DEC 15, CO ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT TO FIRST AMENDED & RESTATED SENIOR SECURED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF APRIL 19

* SILVERBOW RESOURCES INC SAYS SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT PERMITS COMPANY TO ENTER INTO NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* SILVERBOW RESOURCES - AMENDMENT ALSO CONFIRMED THAT NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT CONSTITUTED PERMITTED SECOND LIEN DEBT

* SILVERBOW RESOURCES-AMENDMENT CONFIRMED NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT ADJUSTED BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO $330 MILLION UPON CLOSING OF AGREEMENT Source text: (bit.ly/2oNfflo) Further company coverage: